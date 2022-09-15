Bauchi Assembly passes bill for children’s access to education

The Bauchi State House of Assembly yesterday passed a bill for children to have access to basic education in the state during the plenary which was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Danlami Ahmed Kawule. Accordingly, the bill set aside penalties to any parent, husband or teacher who refuses to enrol any pupil or student into school without lawful cause, which would attract up to one year’s imprisonment. Voting and proceedings of Tuesday, September 13, was adopted by the lawmakers as moved and seconded by the Deputy Majority Leader, Baballe Abubakar Dambam (Dambam/ Dagauda/Jalam Constituency) and Minority Leader, Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo (Chiroma Constitu-ency). Report of the House Committee on Education on a Bill for a Law to Promote Children Access to Basic Education in Bauchi State and for connected matters was laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Babayo Muhammad (Hardawa Constituency).
