Bauchi autocrash claims 12, injures 12 others

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, Ba uchi Comment(0)

Again, another ghastly motor accident involving three vehicles has claimed the lives of 12 people while 12 others sustained various degrees of injuries at along Bauchi-Darazo highway.

 

Information from road traffic report sheet which was made available to our correspondent late Sunday evening revealed that the accident occurred at about 13:17, it was reported to the FRSC at about 13:26 while the personnel arrived the scene at about 13:42.

 

The accident occurred at Lanzai village in Darazo LGA of Bauchi State along the ever busy Bauchi – Potiskum highway involving a Toyota Hummer bus belonging to Borno Express and 2 Opel Vectra salon cars, all commercial vehicles.

 

The vehicles involved had registration number JJN67AE; MAG- 418ZR while names of the drivers could not be ascertained immediately during the rescue operation

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

