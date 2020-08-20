Politics

Bauchi commissioner resigns, joins Dogara in APC

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Alhassan Sadiq, has resigned his appointment and joined his boss, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the All Progressives Congress .
Sadiq tendered his letter of resignation to the Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, during Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting, which held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House.
In the resignation letter, which he published on his verified Facebook page, late Wednesday night, he stated: “Alhamdulillah, Ma sha Allah, every beginning has an end.
“Today , the 19 th day of August 2020 , I have honourably tendered my voluntary resignation as a Commissioner ( Ministry of Commerce & Industries ) and a Member of the State Executive Council in the Government of Bauchi State.
“It was a rare privilege and opportunity to have served my state in such an exalted position. I thank H .E the Executive Governor – Sen . Bala A. Mohammed ( Kauran Bauchi) for the wonderful opportunity accorded to me.
“In the same vein, I must appreciate my boss, H .E, the Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara for his usual support and the role he played in influencing same ( his appointment )
“I sincerely thank all my colleagues in the EXCO and the Ministry, whom we have worked with as a formidable team. I have enjoyed the Understanding of my family at such a trying time.”
He added: “I beseech God to forgive all my wrongs and the general public/colleagues to pardon me.
“I urge you to help me, pray God to grant me success, contentment, and peace of mind in my new endeavor. Thank you all and remain blessed.”

