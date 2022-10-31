Metro & Crime

Bauchi communal clash claims scores

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

A communal clash between two border communities of Gamawa and Zaki local government of Bauchi State has claimed unspecified number of lives, while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

 

Though the State Police Command confirmed the bloody clash through its Spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakili in a telephone conversation late Friday evening, it did not disclose the number of deaths re-corded, but said that the situation has been put under control as security operatives had been drafted to keep the peace in the affected areas.

Ahmed Wakili explained that the clash was between the youths of Tarbuwa community in Zaki Local Government sharing boundary with Kubdiya community in Gamawa Local Government Area.

 

He said, “yes, there was a clash between the two border communities of Gamawa and Zaki LGAs. The two communities attacked themselves on Tuesday.”

 

