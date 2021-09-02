Bauchi community raises the alarm over building of gas plants

A community in Bauchi State, Tirwum, which is about five kilometres from Bauchi metropolis, yesterday raised the alarm over the building of a gas plant in their area by Acion Energy Construction Company. Leader of the community, Malam Muhammad Ali Chiroma, made this known during a press conference with journalists in Bauchi.

He said the gas plant would not only affect the hundreds of residents alone, but may also affect passers-by and commuters. He said the plant was constructed close to an existing filling station and was also adjacent to a nursery and primary school, which may have a greater impact on the environment and may also endanger the lives of the people around the area.

