Bauchi constitutes committees on flood

The Bauchi State government yesterday constituted three different committees to examine the level of damages caused by a recent flood in some affected areas of the state. Inaugurating the committees at Government House, Bauchi, the state’s Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, charged members of the committee to bring their wealth of knowledge and experience into play in the discharge of the committee’s assignment. The deputy governor listed the committee’s terms of reference to include; inspecting all the areas affected by flood in order to determine the extent of damage with a view to assisting the victims. Besides, the committee is to also seek the intervention of the federal government and other national, international and multilateral donor agencies and to suggest to the state government measures to be adopted, including sensitisation programmes, to avert future occurrences.

