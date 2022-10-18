Metro & Crime

Bauchi: Court detains man for defrauding 20 policemen of N4m

The Bauchi State Police Command has arraigned a suspected fraudster, Shairhabil Abubakar, before a chief magistrate’s court in the state for allegedly defrauding 29 policemen serving in the state by pretending to be a staff of Link and Mutual Microfinance Bank in Ningi Local Government Area Council of the state.

 

The Police arraigned the suspect before the court in suit number CMCBH/14642/22 which is between the Commissioner of Police and Shirhabil. Police Prosecutor, Inspector Yusuf Usman told the court that “Shirhabil who hails from Soro Village in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state, went to the Police Divisional Headquarters in Ningi, Ningi Local Government Area, impersonated and paraded himself as a staff and payroll officer of Links and Mutual Microfinance Bank.

 

He fraudulently advertised the bank and instant loan policy, which 20 serving police officers attached to the Division applied and requested various amount with all necessary information to Umar M Nasir attached to the bank now at large and he fraudulently processed and dis-bursed overpayment in to the various bank account of the personnel.

 

 

The Prosecutor said, “after he disbursed over payment, he now called the officers and told them that  it was a system error and asked them to pay to the following individuals account the over payment and told them that the owners of the account are their payroll officers, 6322525482 Godney Eka Danjuma Fidelity Bank, 5749948810 Mohammed Lukman Ahmed FCMB, 3134743209 Abdullahi Suleiman, First Bank, 0240744854 Shurahbil Abubakar WEMA Bank, 0156845833 Abdullahi Mohammed GTB, 2221124170 Faisal Umar UBA, 1022421270 Najib Isah Abubakar UBA, 0056279310 Adamu Aminu Access Bank, 2066234955 Samaila Bala UBA.”

 

