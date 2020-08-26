Bauchi CP: Community policing’ll solve Nigeria’s security challenges

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, yesterday described community policing as a potent strategy to solve the security challenges bedevilling the country.

Jimeta made this assertion during the official inauguration of the Bauchi State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) by Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir held at the Government House, Bauchi.

He said community-based policing model was adopted to suit the values, cultures and ways of life that were peculiar to each community setting in the country.

According to him, “For effective implementation of the strategy in Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Mohammed, has approved the setting up of committees on community policing at various levels in the state.

The committees, which include community policing advisory committee, state community policing, area command community policing committee, local government community policing committee and divisional community policing.

