Bauchi CP orders investigation into alleged killing of suspected motorcycle thief

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda, has ordered full investigation into the alleged jungle justice meted out on a suspected motorcycle thief in Chinade by some irate youths.

This was contained in a press release circulated to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil yesterday.

The CP frowned at the action of the irate youths for taking laws into their hands instead of taking the suspect to the police for proper investigation and prosecution. He faulted the irate youths for killing the suspect after he was arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle without any recourse to the law.

The CP described the act as barbaric and inimical to the law governing Nigeria as a country. CP Sanda warned that the Command under his watch will not allow some recalcitrant persons in the society to take laws into their hands by killing suspects arrested for an alleged crime in such a dehumanising and unlawful manner.

He further warned that no person has the right to treat a suspect in such a barbaric manner, adding that it is wrong for anyone to assume the position of a law enforcement agency.

“Suspects apprehended in connection with any crime should be immediately handed over to the police or any law enforcement agencies saddled with the responsibility of investigating and prosecuting such,” the Police Commissioner said.

He appealed to the general public to remain calm, assuring that the Police Command is already mopping up those responsible for the gruesome act for possible prosecution.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...