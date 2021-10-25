Metro & Crime

Bauchi CP reads the riot act to criminals, says no hiding place here

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu, BAuc Comment(0)

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Sylvester Alabi has affirmed that there is no hiding place for crime and criminal activities in the state.

 

The Commissioner stated this in a press release signed by the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili and made available to newsmen over the weekend in Bauchi, on the several successes recorded across the state during the month of September under review by the Command.

 

He said, “As you all may be aware, crime and criminality are multi-faceted monsters that have been getting a tough run in our domain, through sustained clamp downs by officers and men of the Bauchi State Police Command.

 

“The Command has, through entrenched policing standards, including but not limited to manpower deployments, intelligence gathering and technologically driven methodologies, carried out series of operations that has recorded several successes across the state during the month of September under review.

 

“The command arrested two persons Hussaini Shittu, 30 years of Ungwan Doya; Bashir Ibrahim 34 years of Malam Goje Street all of Bauchi Metropolis, the suspect lured one Tanimu Akawu and Alhaji Isah Bature and obtained a total sum of N550, 000, they moved on and stole two Motorcycles belonging to one Safiyanu Aliyu of 33 Artillery Brigade, Shadawanka Barracks Bauchi.

 

Similarly he said, there is a case of a suspected who fraudulently obtained the sum of N400, 000 from one Alh. Jakada of Ganjuwa Local Government Area and also collected some bags of maize from one Hajiya Lami

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Investigate NAF officers’ killing at Ladipo, RULAAC begs Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Juliana Francis and Taiwo Jimoh

…traders, police disagree on killing A group, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), yesterday appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to institute a probe into the killing of a trader at the Ladipo Market, Mushin, by military personnel on Tuesday. The RULAAC Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, who made the call, said he was […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct widow of Late Ekiti Surveyor General

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

A staff of the Ado Local Government, Ekiti State, Mrs. Funmilola Osalusi has been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen and whisked away to unknown destination. The  victim is the widow of the late Ekiti State Surveyor-General, Mr. Felix Oladapo Osalusi, who died barely a year ago. Explaining how the incident happened, Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill 3 in Katsina, kidnap 9 women, girls

Posted on Author Reporter

  No fewer than three persons have been killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina state. It was also learnt that the bandits kidnapped nine other persons including women and young girls, in the attack launched on three communities of Mai Bakko, Kawarawa, and Unguwar Bako in the wee hours […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica