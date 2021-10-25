Bauchi CP reads the riot act to criminals, says no hiding place here

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Sylvester Alabi has affirmed that there is no hiding place for crime and criminal activities in the state.

The Commissioner stated this in a press release signed by the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili and made available to newsmen over the weekend in Bauchi, on the several successes recorded across the state during the month of September under review by the Command.

He said, “As you all may be aware, crime and criminality are multi-faceted monsters that have been getting a tough run in our domain, through sustained clamp downs by officers and men of the Bauchi State Police Command.

“The Command has, through entrenched policing standards, including but not limited to manpower deployments, intelligence gathering and technologically driven methodologies, carried out series of operations that has recorded several successes across the state during the month of September under review.

“The command arrested two persons Hussaini Shittu, 30 years of Ungwan Doya; Bashir Ibrahim 34 years of Malam Goje Street all of Bauchi Metropolis, the suspect lured one Tanimu Akawu and Alhaji Isah Bature and obtained a total sum of N550, 000, they moved on and stole two Motorcycles belonging to one Safiyanu Aliyu of 33 Artillery Brigade, Shadawanka Barracks Bauchi.

Similarly he said, there is a case of a suspected who fraudulently obtained the sum of N400, 000 from one Alh. Jakada of Ganjuwa Local Government Area and also collected some bags of maize from one Hajiya Lami

Like this: Like Loading...