Bauchi experiences first rainfall this year

Bauchi and its environs yesterday experienced its first rainfall this year. The rain which started about 2.45pm in the metropolitan city lasted for almost 30 minutes. The rainfall took many residents by surprise when it started dropping immediately after the Jumma’at prayer as some of them were returning from the mosques. Although the rainfall did not last for long, people were very happy and excited because of the humid weather experienced across the state.

Our correspondent interviewed some of the residents, who expressed they delight, with Ibrahim Adamu and Yakubu Babayo, saying that they were quite happy to witness the first rain fall the year and expressed thanks to God Almighty Allah for His mercy and blessings. Meanwhile some of the residents have appealed to the state government to as a matter of urgency to embark on a campaign to enlighten and educate the people on the need to evacuate and clear all drainages in their localities to avoid the recurrence of flooding in the state. It would be recalled that Bauchi State was among the states in the country that experienced heavy flooding last year.