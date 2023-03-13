Bauchi FA crisis deepens

…impeached vice chairman to replace Pascal

The crisis rocking the Bauchi State Football Association continues to deepen as the chairman of the association, Patrick Pascal, was said to have been impeached yesterday and replaced with the Vice Chairman, Adamu Madachi, who was earlier impeached alongside other three members at a congress organised on March 8. At the congress, the Vice Chairman and three other board members were impeached as the congress passed a vote of no confidence on the four administrators. Rising from an emergency congress attended by all the congress members comprising of the 20 Local Football Councils, the congress resolved to pass a vote of no confidence on the four board which included Kabiru Yusuf, Abdulazeez Yusuf and Usman Abass Shehu. According to the communique released by the Congress, the Board members were accused of actions that were detrimental to the development of the game in the state.

“The congress acted in accordance with the provisions of Articles 14 of the statutes which gave the congress the power to pass a vote of no confidence on any member found engaging in activities retarding the progress of football in the state.”

The 20 congress members in attendance, appended their signatures in the resolution. However, in a twist to the crisis, there was another communique yesterday, announcing the removal of the chairman, Pascal, with the appointment of the 1st Vice Chairman, Madachi as acting chairman pending when election will be held. According to a letter sent to the Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and signed by four out of the five Executive Committee members namely; Adamu Umar Madachi Vice Chairman, Usman Abbas Shehu, Kabiru Yusuf and Abdulazeez Yusuf (all the impeached members by the congress), they accused Pascal of flagrant abuse of office which violates Article 17(1), Article 3 (1-2), Article 20(5) and Article 3(1-3) of the statutes of Bauchi State Football Association noting that they’re not aware of any formation or election of Local Football council across the 20 Local Government Areas of the State which he purportedly organised without the consent or approval of the committee as enshrined in the statutes of the FA. The members while also accusing Pascal of not deeming it fit to call for any Executive Committee meeting since election in June 2019 neither did he set up any single standing committee to run the affairs of the state FA demanded a full account of the Covid-19 Pallative grant sent to the State FA by the NFF.

Like this: Like Loading...