Bauchi gets three ambulances, 50,000 facemasks from BUA

BUA Group has donated three ambulances and 50,000 facemasks to Bauchi State in line with its continued efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Presenting the ambulances and facemasks to Governor Bala Mohammed, the Director, Government Relations, BUA, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, reechoed the commitment of the founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, to support various efforts at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Hong said the donation would support government in its fight against the COVID- 19 pandemic. According to him, government has done remarkable well in containing the pandemic so far. He said: “In recent times, we have seen that cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again.

We want to assist the state government in taking proactive steps that will contain the spread of the pandemic and this is why BUA is supporting the state with these ambulances and 50,000 facemasks.

“So far, BUA has committed about N8 billion to the fight against COVID-19 in the areas of food supply, medical supplies, equipment, health, infrastructure, and cash donations amongst others”.

Receiving the ambulances, Mohammed described the Executive Chairman/CEO, BUA Group, Rabiu, as a very good friend. The governor expressed his government’s gratitude for the gesture and support to Bauchi State.

According to him, it is a timely gesture given the recent rise in cases of COVID-19 across the country

