Bauchi gov approves N30,000 minimum wage, other benefits

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the implementation of the consequential adjustment of the N30, 000 national minimum wage to the state civil servants on Grade 07 and above at both state and local government levels with effect from today.

This was contained in a circular issued yesterday by the Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Servicom Matters Bureau, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Muhammad Sani Umar, dated November 29 and made available to journalists in Bauchi.

The statement added that Governor Mohammad also approved the implementation of the financial benefit on staff promotions in both the state and local government services with effect from today, December 1. He added that the government is assiduously working towards domesticating the Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers in both primary and secondary schools in the state. The permanent secretary explained that at the inception of the present administration in May 2019, a number of measures were introduced with a view to generating and maintaining an authenticated clean nominal and payroll to both the state and local government services.

