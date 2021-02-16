Bauchi gov backtracks on Fulani bearing firearms

Bauc hi Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has backtracked on his stand of Fulani herders bearing firearms, saying his statement was intended to caution all stakeholders to guard against escalating the tension, particularly in the North, having been working round the clock to avert reprisal actions that could throw the entire country into a cauldron of unimaginable proportion.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant, Media to Governor Mukhtar Gidado, said the attention of the Bauchi State government had been drawn to reactions from various members of the public to Mohammed’s speech at the closing ceremony of the Press Week of the Correspondent’s Chapel of the NUJ in Bauchi State, at the week.

The statement said in part; “At no time did the governor set out to justify criminality by anyone, no matter the person’s ethnic nationality. Rather, he admonished us, in the interest of national unity, to avoid wholesale branding of any ethnic group as it is inconceivable that any one group can be made up of only criminals.

By extension, the governor made it abundantly clear that it will be inappropriate to label any one tribe based on the crimes of a few members of the ethnic group.

“Second, to the extent that not every herdsman is a criminal, the governor’s reference to AK-47 was simply to put in perspective, the predicament and desperation of those law-abiding Fulani herdsmen who, while carrying out their legitimate cow-rearing business, have become serial victims of cattle rustling, banditry, kidnapping and assassination.

“These are the people who, in the absence of any protection from the security agencies, are forced to resort to self-help, to defend both their means of livelihood and their lives.

As a constitutionalist, who has proved over time, all through his political career, Governor Bala Mohammed, will be the last person to advocate a subversion of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he did not do so in the past; he will not do so today.

“Governor Bala Mohammed’s description of forests, as ‘no man’s land,’ (please read as gift of nature), is a carry-over from his own geo-political environment, where a pastoralist could set up camp, in any forest, for a few weeks without causing any uproar or opposition.

To interpret such a temporary stay as a form of ‘land grab’ by the Fulani herdsmen is completely incorrect.

“In actual fact, neither does such temporary habitation of the forest inconvenience anyone nor does the itinerant Fulani sojourner, bother anyone about his plight in the forest characterised by life without assess to electricity, pipe borne water, good roads or hospitals.

On the contrary, Bala Mohammed is very familiar with the Land Use Act, including the criteria for land acquisition and cannot therefore seek to undermine the statute which, as governor, he has sworn to uphold.”

The statement said the governor used the occasion to weigh in on the contentious issue of clashes between herds men and farmers, particularly against the background of the eviction and other forms of restriction orders issued by some state governments and non-governmental entities.

The primary objective of the governor was to avert the dangerous prospect of nation-wide backlash as tempers were flaring up and given that the phenomenon of inter-ethnic migration, was a national pastime involving all ethnic groups in Nigeria, adding that many of the reactions had conveyed the dismay of their authors, to what they erroneously considered, as the governor’s presumed support for crimes, committed by some Fulani herdsmen.

The statement explained; “Rather than vilify Governor Bala Mohammed, it is incumbent on all those criticising him to admonish those governors whose lack of restraint is responsible for the escalation of this crisis.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s antecedents, as a bridge-builder, humanist and nationalist are so well known that he will never, under any circumstance, deliberately fuel any national crisis or subvert the constitution

