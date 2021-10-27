News

Bauchi gov chides LG chairmen over security challenge

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu Comment(0)

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday chided local government chairmen in the state for their failure to hold weekly and monthly security meetings in the respective communities, which he said causes the present security challenges in the state. Accordingly, he warned them against conniving with bandits and other criminals in destroying government forest reserves across the 20 local government areas in the state. The governor stated this during an emergency meeting with local government chairmen and commissioners at the Government House, Bauchi, over insecurity and deforestation in the state. He said: “The government has recently experienced a surge in terms of insecurity caused by some miscreants and terrorists, especially bandits, they have abducted a lot of people and there is loss of lives and property in some local government areas and our security has been doing well.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa gov presents revised N72.9bn 2020 budget to state Assembly

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

  Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval due to the effects of coronavirus on the economy.   Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this after Hon. Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), Majority Leader of the […]
News

WFP ‘proud’ after winning Nobel Peace Prize – Spokesman

Posted on Author Reporter

  It was a “proud moment” for the U.N. World Food Programme and “nothing short of a feat” after the organisation won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, its spokesman said. “The nomination in itself was enough but to then to go on and be named the Nobel Peace Prize winner is nothing short of […]
News

Niger reduces tax to cushion economic impact

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

As part of efforts to cushion the effect of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, which has affected businesses adversely, the Niger State Government has approved the reduction of tax payment in the state. While addressing journalists in Minna, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matene, said the gesture would cushion the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica