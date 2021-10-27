Bauchi gov chides LG chairmen over security challenge

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday chided local government chairmen in the state for their failure to hold weekly and monthly security meetings in the respective communities, which he said causes the present security challenges in the state. Accordingly, he warned them against conniving with bandits and other criminals in destroying government forest reserves across the 20 local government areas in the state. The governor stated this during an emergency meeting with local government chairmen and commissioners at the Government House, Bauchi, over insecurity and deforestation in the state. He said: “The government has recently experienced a surge in terms of insecurity caused by some miscreants and terrorists, especially bandits, they have abducted a lot of people and there is loss of lives and property in some local government areas and our security has been doing well.”
Related Articles
Nasarawa gov presents revised N72.9bn 2020 budget to state Assembly
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval due to the effects of coronavirus on the economy. Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this after Hon. Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), Majority Leader of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
WFP ‘proud’ after winning Nobel Peace Prize – Spokesman
It was a “proud moment” for the U.N. World Food Programme and “nothing short of a feat” after the organisation won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, its spokesman said. “The nomination in itself was enough but to then to go on and be named the Nobel Peace Prize winner is nothing short of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Niger reduces tax to cushion economic impact
As part of efforts to cushion the effect of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, which has affected businesses adversely, the Niger State Government has approved the reduction of tax payment in the state. While addressing journalists in Minna, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matene, said the gesture would cushion the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)