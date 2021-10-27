Bauchi gov chides LG chairmen over security challenge

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday chided local government chairmen in the state for their failure to hold weekly and monthly security meetings in the respective communities, which he said causes the present security challenges in the state. Accordingly, he warned them against conniving with bandits and other criminals in destroying government forest reserves across the 20 local government areas in the state. The governor stated this during an emergency meeting with local government chairmen and commissioners at the Government House, Bauchi, over insecurity and deforestation in the state. He said: “The government has recently experienced a surge in terms of insecurity caused by some miscreants and terrorists, especially bandits, they have abducted a lot of people and there is loss of lives and property in some local government areas and our security has been doing well.”

