Bauchi gov commences inspection of projects, revokes contract

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, at the weekend commenced a three-day facilities’ monitoring and inspection of projects awarded by his administration in Bauchi. Bala started his inspection in Bauchi North were he inspected projects of ongoing housing schemes in Misau, Azare and Jamaare as well as Sade- Akuyam township roads.

 

Others projects visited included Jalam ongoing road construction, Bulkachuwa road rehabilitation, Gamawa-Udobo road project, Government Secondary School, Zaki and road projects in Azare.

 

The governor while at the palace of the District Head of Zaki, revoked the renovation of the project because of the failure of the contractor to comply with specifications given.

 

He said he was not satisfied with the situation, adding that a new contractor should be given the job. Similarly, he inspected the ongoing renovation of Katagum Emirate Council and assured the Emir, Alhaji Umar Faruk that his administration would soon complete the project in order to pave way for the presentation of his staff of office. Emir of Katagum, His Royal Highness, Umar farooq II, while responding, expressed gratitude to the governor for renovating his palace, promising to reciprocate the gesture by supporting the governor to succeed.

