Bauchi gov directs public officers to declare assets

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has directed all public officers in the state to declare their assets in line with the provision of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

 

The governor gave the directive yesterday at the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop on strict compliance with assets declaration and the code of conduct for public officers and career civil servants in the state held in Bauchi.

 

He expressed his readiness to ensure the promotion of officers and also for zero tolerance for corruption while also reiterating that his administration had resolve to continue on the culture of discipline and transparency in government affairs.

 

Governor Bala further declared his interest in working with the Code of Conduct Bureau in its efforts at entrenching public probity and accountability in the system. “Let me commend the leadership of the Code of Conduct Bureau for this worthy partnership that is aimed at enriching the culture of honesty, transparency and accountability in the management of our public institutions.

 

“I note with appreciation that this workshop is extended to instill in the minds of public office holders, career civil servants and private organisations, the virtues of probity and trustworthiness in the conduct of their assigned responsibilities.”

 

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Mohammed Sabiu Baba, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck so as to block all leakages and ensure that the little resources at the disposal of the state government were prudently managed.

 

“It is imperative to crave the indulgence of the general public about the consequences for non-compliance with the provision of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act, Cap C15 LFN 2004. As you all know, the power of the Code of Conduct under this Act is enormous and the public officers are encouraged to be on the side of the law.”

