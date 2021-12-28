News

Bauchi gov dispels rumours of plotting crisis in Northern Nigeria

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has dispelled rumours of a plotting crisis in northern Nigeria, saying that his administration is working very hard towards making Nigeria and the northern part of the country very safe. Accordingly, he took a swift reaction to the recent insinuations by some governor’s and politicians that he is among those who wanted to create a crisis, riot, and problem in the North East region of the country. The governor stated this during the inauguration of the Review Committee on a Bauchi State Government white paper into land allocations abuse across the state at Government House, Bauchi.

He said: “As at this juncture, I will like to seize this opportunity to bring an issue that has been on the national burner, the issue of some governor’s and of course, I can see the insinuations North East governor’s may be referring to me or some kind of insinuation that are trying to foment trouble in Nigeria and cause for it in northern Nigeria in conjunction with a former governor in the North West and a serving governor. He said: “This is a big surprise to me knowing our antecedents and because of the insinuations which pointed to me.”

 

