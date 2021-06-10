News

Bauchi gov dissolves cabinet, retains 4 special advisers

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday approved with immediate effect the dissolution of the state executive council and other political appointees that include the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (CoS) Government House and all special advisers. Accordingly, four out of the political appointees were retained, including the special adviser, security; special adviser, National and State Assembly Liaison, special adviser Social Investment as well as special adviser Media and Publicity.

This was contained in a release signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado and made available to the newsmen in Bauchi. The statement further directed that all the affected commissioners were to handover the affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries, while the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (CoS) Government House and other affected special advisers were to hand over to the most senior permanent secretary at the Government House, who was equally directed to take inventory of government property. Governor Mohammed, while thanking the affected political appointees for their meritorious service to the state, however, wished them the very best in their future endeavours.

