Bauchi gov hails NGO’s donation of 90 mobility carts to disable persons

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has commended Germanbased non-profit organisation, Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative, for its social and humanitarian engagement, as the organisation during the week made donation of 90 mobility carts to disable persons in the state.

At the ceremony, which was held in the Government House, Bauchi, Mohammed expressed gratitude to the group for partnering with the state government, describing their gesture as: “Helping hand and remembering the vulnerable in Bauchi State.” He said his government was ready to partner with organisation like Bruderhilfe which focuses on the welfare of the downtrodden in the society, saying this was part of his initiative when he visited Germany. Mohammed further said the state government had concluded plans to create an agency for the disable people in the state. Speaking during the event, the President of Bruderhilfe, Mrs. Mary Bruder, said the mobility carts are part of the humanitarian support of her NGO in collaboration with Nigerian Embassy, German and the state government.

She said the mobility carts are meant to cushion the hardship faced by physically challenged persons in the state. She added: “This is our first phase of intervention in Bauchi State, covering a total of 90 beneficiaries carefully selected by the Bauchi State government.” Bruder revealed that the NGO second project in Bauchi would focus on health and education, adding that Bruderhilfe would continue to put smiles on the faces of vulnerable people in Nigeria. She explained that the beneficiaries are victims of polio and they have suffered in life.

