Bauchi gov lays foundation for 500 housing units

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday performed the foundation laying ceremony of the state’s mass housing project with support from the North East Development Commission (NEDC). Speaking shortly before the ceremony, Governor Bala said the occasion underscored NEDC’s desire to provide affordable shelter to the common man.

According to Governor Bala, his administration’s cardinal objectives included provision of decent, qualitative and affordable houses to citizens of the state. While commending NEDC, the governor said his administration had since embarked on an ambitious massive housing project in collaboration with Family Homes Fund, which was a subsidiary of the Federal Ministry of Finance. He added that the distribution of the food and non-food items by the commission would provide not only shelter, but other basic needs of the people, urging the beneficiaries to make good use of them.

