Bauchi gov okays N315m for NECO, JAMB fees Nasir Shuaibu

Determined to revive the educational sector, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the release of over N299 million for the payment of the 2023 National Examination Council (NECO) to 12,999 SS3 index students in public secondary schools across the state. Commissioner for Education, Dr Jamila Mohammed Dahiru, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Government House, Bauchi, said the governor has also approved the release of N15 million for the payment of JAMB forms to 2,365 candidates who passed the mock examination conducted recently.

Dahiru said the current administration in the state has since cleared the over N800 million backlog of NECO fees inherited from the previous administrations, assuring the people that the state government would continue to pay and settle the educational fees of younger generations to guarantee their future.

