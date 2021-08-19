Bauchi gov removes Burga’s name from commissioner-nominees’ list

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has withdrawn the name of a former commissioner in the state, Samaila Adamu Burga, from the list earlier submitted to the House of Assembly for confirmation and ap- proval yesterday. This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the spokesperson of the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdul Ahmad Burra, in Bauchi. Burra said the latest development was revealed during yesterday’s plenary of the House of Assembly, which disclosed that it received a message from the governor, Bala Mohammed, to that effect. The message as presented by the Majority Leader of the House, Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu, said the governor informed the House of his withdrawal of the nomination of Samaila Adamu Burga from Tafawa Balewa Local Government as a commissioner-nominee. The House then directed the House Committee on Rules and Business to come up with a timetable for the screening of commissioners- nominees that would commence next week.

