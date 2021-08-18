Bauchi gov sends 27 commissionernominees to Assembly

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has submitted seventeen new commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation. A statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdul Ahmad Burra, yesterday in Bauchi. Burra said Mohammed has requested the Bauchi State House of Assembly to screen and confirm the following commissioner nominees.” However, 10 out of the 17 nominees are former members of the state executive cabinets they include: Aliyu Usman Tilde, Usman Abdulkadir Middibo, Garba Dahiru, Nurudeen Abdulhamid, Samaila Burga, Maryam Bagel, Asma’u Ahmed, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki, Hamisu Mua’zu Shira and Hajara Jibrin Gidado.

