Bauchi gov sends 27 commissionernominees to Assembly

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has submitted seventeen new commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation. A statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdul Ahmad Burra, yesterday in Bauchi. Burra said Mohammed has requested the Bauchi State House of Assembly to screen and confirm the following commissioner nominees.” However, 10 out of the 17 nominees are former members of the state executive cabinets they include: Aliyu Usman Tilde, Usman Abdulkadir Middibo, Garba Dahiru, Nurudeen Abdulhamid, Samaila Burga, Maryam Bagel, Asma’u Ahmed, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki, Hamisu Mua’zu Shira and Hajara Jibrin Gidado.
Related Articles
Ogun approves 218 new schools in six months
The Ogun State Government has granted approval for the operation of 218 new schools across the state. The new schools, which were approved between January and June, this year, included 129 primary schools and 89 secondary institutions. The state governor’s Special Adviser on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, disclosed this during the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NASU, SSANU: FG promoting corruption in varsities
…demand forensic audit reports on allowances from 2013 The Joint Action Committee of Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has accused the Federal Government of promoting corruption in the university system. Handing down its February 5 strike notice at the weekend in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Military to troops: Remain firm, sustain tempo
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has urged troops and other security operatives involved in various internal security operations across theatres, to remain focused on the task of protecting lives and property of citizens. The military maintained that despite some unfortunate incidents, fighting forces had continued to deny enemies of state […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)