Bauchi gov tasks Christians on celebrations

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged Christians in the state to use Christmas celebration to reflect seriously on the routine spiritual deeds in the last one year and pray to God for a better and prosperous Nigeria. The governor, in his goodwill message, joined millions of Nigerians in congratulating Christians on Christmas. This was contained in a release by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado. The governor said: “I want to use this auspicious occasion to on behalf of myself and the entire people of Bauchi State extend my warm and sincere gratitude and goodwill to Christian brothers and sisters.”

He said his administration is ready to provide the political will that will lead the state to the Promised Land and therefore all programmes initiated and executed by the government are aimed at taking the majority of the people of the state out of poverty.

