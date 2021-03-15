News

Bauchi gov, top govt officials receive COVID-19 vaccine

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, at the weekend received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Government House, Bauchi.

 

Others who received the vaccine were the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, who wad also the Chairman of COVID-19 Task Force in the state, Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Ladan Salihu, Head of the. Civil Service, Aliyu Jibo, Honorable Commissioners,

 

Special Advisers, other government officials and religious leaders as well journalists. Governor Bala, who was highly delighted to witness the commencement of the COVID-19 vaccine exercise, said it was a climax for the fight against the scourge.

 

He commended the development partners for  coming up with the vaccine to tackle the scourge of COVID- 19 and its subsequent donation to Nigeria.

 

According to the governor, who described the allocation of 150 thousand doses of the vaccine to Bauchi State as inadequate and promised to give support to make it more available in the state.

