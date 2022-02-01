News

Bauchi gov worries as children enrolment in school drops

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI Comment(0)

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has said he is worried over the low enrolment in public schools, saying the state government could “go back to the old days to force parents to send their children to school.”

 

He urged traditional rulers to encourage children enrolment in their domains.

 

The governor stated this in Bauchi during the handover of the constituency projects executed by the representative of Ganjuwa/ Darazo in the House of Representatives, Mansur Manu Soro. Mohammed pleaded with parents to allow their children to attend the schools built by his administration

 

He said: “We have renovated schools, we have provided welfare in terms of supply chains of the food and facilities, but we don’t have enrolment numbers in our schools.

 

“When I was growing up, my father was the district head of my village, he often used to call the village heads and charge them to make sure that parents send their children to school.

 

We have to go back to the old days to force parents to send their children to school, we cannot avoid aberration.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

