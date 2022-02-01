Bauchi gov worries as children enrolment in school drops

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has said he is worried over the low enrolment in public schools, saying the state government could “go back to the old days to force parents to send their children to school.”

He urged traditional rulers to encourage children enrolment in their domains.

The governor stated this in Bauchi during the handover of the constituency projects executed by the representative of Ganjuwa/ Darazo in the House of Representatives, Mansur Manu Soro. Mohammed pleaded with parents to allow their children to attend the schools built by his administration

He said: “We have renovated schools, we have provided welfare in terms of supply chains of the food and facilities, but we don’t have enrolment numbers in our schools.

“When I was growing up, my father was the district head of my village, he often used to call the village heads and charge them to make sure that parents send their children to school.

We have to go back to the old days to force parents to send their children to school, we cannot avoid aberration.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...