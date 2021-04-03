Bauchi Governor felicitates with Christians

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has felicitated with Christian brothers and sisters in the state on the occasion of this year’s Good Friday and Easter celebrations, urging them to give special thanks to God for making it possible for them to witness and celebrate the period. In his Easter message to Christian community in Bauchi, the governor recalled that, in his life time, Jesus Christ preached peace, honesty, love for one another and above all the fear of God and therefore enjoined them to imbibe these teachings and put them into practice irrespective of their religious inclinations.

He called on Christians to put into practice the lessons of Jesus Christ which teaches patience and self-denial from all sinful acts and as well appealed for sober reflection and self-evaluation by all to reflect on their dealings with their creator and as human beings to ensure they remain on the right path and make recompense where necessary.

The governor observed that Bauchi State and the nation as a whole need continuous prayer to overcome their myriad of challenges, and also tasked citizens to eschew bitterness by preaching the gospel of peace, love and unity and not allow themselves to be divided by religious bigotry or ethnic affiliation. “I urge all citizens of Bauchi State to distance themselves from champions of religious extremism whose stock in trade is to divide our society.

