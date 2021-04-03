News

Bauchi Governor felicitates with Christians

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has felicitated with Christian brothers and sisters in the state on the occasion of this year’s Good Friday and Easter celebrations, urging them to give special thanks to God for making it possible for them to witness and celebrate the period. In his Easter message to Christian community in Bauchi, the governor recalled that, in his life time, Jesus Christ preached peace, honesty, love for one another and above all the fear of God and therefore enjoined them to imbibe these teachings and put them into practice irrespective of their religious inclinations.

He called on Christians to put into practice the lessons of Jesus Christ which teaches patience and self-denial from all sinful acts and as well appealed for sober reflection and self-evaluation by all to reflect on their dealings with their creator and as human beings to ensure they remain on the right path and make recompense where necessary.

The governor observed that Bauchi State and the nation as a whole need continuous prayer to overcome their myriad of challenges, and also tasked citizens to eschew bitterness by preaching the gospel of peace, love and unity and not allow themselves to be divided by religious bigotry or ethnic affiliation. “I urge all citizens of Bauchi State to distance themselves from champions of religious extremism whose stock in trade is to divide our society.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-U.S. envoy to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, dies at 90

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former United States ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, is dead. His wife, Arese Carrington, announcedthedeath inanemailtoyesterday, titled, “Press Release – Ambassador Walter C. Carrington, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.” She wrote: “It is with a heavy and broken heart but with gratitude to God for his life of selfless humanity that Iannouncethepassingof […]
News

Court sacks Oyo monarch; declares appointment, installation illegal

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Justice Sherifat Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, Monday declared the appointment and installation of Prince Thompson Adeyemo Oyetunji, the Alajaawa of Ajaawa in the Ogbomoso  area of the state, as illegal going by the manner it was done in flagrant disobedience of a court order. The court in its ruling ordered an immediate withdrawal of letter of appointment and instrument […]
News

Completion of NCDMB building will create employment opportunities – Buhari

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that the completion of the Local Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) building in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, will create employment for the locals especially for the people of the Niger Delta. Speaking virtually from Abuja during the commissioning of the 17-storey building, the president maintained that the completion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica