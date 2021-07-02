News

Bauchi gov’s wife calls for sound policy on Almajiri education

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu Comment(0)

Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya A’isha Bala Mohammed, has called on government at all levels and other critical stakeholders in the Islamic education system to join hands with the Ulamas in order to come up with a policy and guidelines that would ensure sanity in the Almajiri system of education.

She made the plea during a sanitation and sensitisation programme to some selected Almajiris Tsangaya (camps) within the state capital. She stressed that parents who send their wards to acquire Islamic knowledge through the Almajiri system of education had a great responsibility towards making sure that adequate care and support were given to both the children and their teachers. A’isha observed that some of these Almajiris were too young to be separated from their parents and be left alone under the care of a Malam, with little or no support from the parents.

She said: “It is important for children to acquire knowledge of Islamic religion. However, it is more imperative to take adequate care of their lives and welfare, for them to have a sense of belonging. This, she said, was a responsibility that every parent must ensure for the safety of their child.” The governor’s wife then harped on the need for parents as well as other critical stakeholders to join hands with the Ulamas to take ownership of the Tsangaya Islamic schools by coming up with policies and guidelines that would guarantee sanity of the Almajiri system of education.

