Bauchi govt partners with UK-based firm

The governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has disclosed the readiness of the state to partner with a Uk-based firm, ALFhed in exploring various business opportunities in the state. This followed his interaction with the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Fuad during his visit to the governor in Bauchi.

Welcoming the CEO and his colleagues, Bala revealed that his administration is determined to provide job opportunities to the citizens of the state hence the need to woo local and foreign investors in patronising and strengthening the state owned industries. Bala thanked the CEO for his immense contributions and readiness to partner with the state government, assurring him of all necessary support. He said that his administration has recently launched an empowerment kits to support youths and women to promote economy, reduce poverty and reap the dividends of democracy.

