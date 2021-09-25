Bauchi govt to employ 111 doctors, 220 midwives

Bauchi State government has said that it has conducted recruitment exercise to engage 111 doctors and 220 midwives as part of efforts to address shortage of manpower in the health sector. The Deputy Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Bauchi State Ministry of Health, Garba Gamawa, stated this during a one day meeting for Civil Society Organisations (CSO) and stakeholders in health sector, which was organised by Community Health Research (CHR) and supported by USAID Integrated Health Program(IHP) in Bauchi.

Gamawa said that the state government was working towards addressing some of the challenges in the health sector, pointing out that the 2021 health budget made provisions for the procurement of ambulances. “The state government is working to address some of the challenges experienced in the health sector such as shortage of manpower, inadequate supply of drugs and commodities and shortage of ambulances in the PHCs.

Most of them have been captured in the budget and will be adequately provided for,” he said. Speaking earlier, the CHR Project Manager, Salisu Mohammed, said that the meeting was organised to fashion out a unique strategy for effective communications among Civil Society Organisations, adding that the meeting would strengthen relationships among CSOs and MDAs. He said that advocacy messages were developed to bring changes in primary healthcare centers, hence the essence of the stakeholder meeting. Mohammed listed some of the issues in PHCs to include Inadequate distribution of human resource for health, inadequate supply of drugs and commodities in primary healthcare centres, inadequate emergency ambulances in PHC centers across the state amongst others.

