Bauchi govt to strengthen institutional policies

The Bauchi State Government has said that it will come up with a sound policy that will contribute positively in addressing and strengthening challenges in governance and economic growth for the benefit of the upcoming generation in the state. Governor Bala Mohammed of the state disclosed this on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 1st National Conference with the theme “Insecurity, Economic Growth and Governance Triangle: Nigeria in Focus organized by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Federal Polytechnic Bauchi Chapter held at its Secretariat, Bauchi.

The governor said to achieve this, his administration will seek collaboration with institutions of learning by engaging experts in critical sectors of the economy. He appreciated institutions of learning in the state for providing manpower that is sufficient enough for transforming the state especially in the areas of ICT and infrastructure.

“The Bauchi state government believes in sharing ideas, innovations and is aware that polytechnics are places where ideas are translated into action. “We thanked Federal Polytechnic Bauchi for producing the manpower that we are harnessing to create job opportunities and by that we will continue to support the institution for the benefit of all,” he said.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa, Mohammed said his administration is making huge investments in infrastructure and other critical sectors for the rapid development of the state. He congratulated the ASUP Federal Polytechnic Bauchi chapter for organizing the conference and hoped that the outcome will assist in addressing the identified issues. Mohammed, therefore, declared the desire of the state government to partner with critical stakeholders especially academics in a bid to strengthen institutions to ensure good governance. In a welcome address, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, Sunusi Waziri Gumau said the choice of the theme for the Conference “Insecurity, Economic Growth and Governance Triangle: Nigeria in Focus” is both apt and timely, as it is coming at a time when Nigeria is being shackled by multifaceted challenges all bordering around insecurity. He said: “This effort, therefore, by ASUP Federal Polytechnic Bauchi to assemble academics across the entire Technical and Vocational Education Technology (TVET) institutions to brainstorm on the way forward in order to get the country out of the woods is commendable.”

