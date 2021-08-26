Bauchi govt: We’ll soon lift embargo on employment

The Special Adviser on Media to Bauchi State Governor, Mukthar M. Gidado, has said that the state government is making moves to lift the embargo on employment with a view to engaging fresh graduates into the state civil service. Besides that, he said the administration had since been engaging people on a special request from time to time like doctors and nurses and others in the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) since its inception to date.

Gidado disclosed this during an interview with New Telegraph in his office in Bauchi. He said Governor Bala Mohammed had made all the necessary arrangements to lift the embargo on employment to fill the gaps where necessary in the state civil service. According to the special adviser, who said the move was in line with the present administration’s agenda as well as the promise made by Governor Bala during his campaign to the teeming youths of the state.

