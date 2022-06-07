Bauchi Guber: Bala Mohammed stages a comeback

FELIX NWANERI reports on the emergence of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State as the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his loss of the party’s presidential ticket

I t is twist and turns in the race for the 2023 governorship election in Bauchi State as Governor Bala Mohammed, at the weekend, won the rescheduled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election after the voluntary withdrawal of Ibrahim Kashim, who won the May 28, shadow poll of the ruling party in the state. The Returning Officer and Chairman of PDP Governorship Primary Election Committee for Bauchi State, Murtala Damagum, who announced the result of the poll, said that 650 out of the total 656 delegates were accredited, with Governor Mohammed garnering all the 646 votes cast. Kashim, who was the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), resigned his position, joined the PDP governorship race and polled 655 votes to emerge its flag bearer, while Governor Mohammed sought the presidential ticket of the party. But, following the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as PDP’s presidential candidate, the governor returned to the state to seek re-election for a second term in the 2023 general election. The party subsequently fixed June 4 for a fresh governorship primary election with the governor as the sole candidate. With his victory, Governor Mohammed reenacted the feat achieved by his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal in 2019. Tambuwal, who then contested the PDP presidential primary election and lost Ato tiku, made a return to the political scene by emerging the governorship candidate of the party in Sokoto State and he went ahead to win the main election. It would be recalled that Governor Mohammed was shortlisted by the General Ibrahim Babangida-led Northern Elders alongside a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki as joint Northern presidential consensus aspirants for the region although the arrangement failed. Besides the failed consensus arrangement, the Bauchi State governor was pressurized by some northern PDP leaders to withdraw from the party’s presidential primary election and back Atiku but he refused. He loathed the possibility of the PDP going into the 2023 presidential election fractionalized, a development, which according to him, will give the ruling APC a roller coaster to retain the presidency. In his acceptance speech after winning the PDP governorship primary, Mohammed appreciated the party and the delegates for the smooth conduct of the exercise. He assured them that the party will sweep the polls in the general election. His words: “First, my sincerest appreciation to our great party, the PDP in Bauchi State, our dear delegates, the Secretary to the State Government and former gubernatorial candidate, Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, who withdrew from the governorship race in my honour. “It was all a collective effort, and my emergence today as the flag bearer of our great party is an outcome I do not take lightly. Being a candidate for our great party will allow me another opportunity to present myself before my people to continue the excellent work we have started towards a greater Bauchi State. “It will also enable my administration to continue to provide citizens and residents with more dividends of democracy to improve their living conditions, in addition to consolidating the achievements and successes recorded in the first tenure for a more outstanding Bauchi State. “We have impacted positively through the provision of infrastructure and good governance in the last three years of our administration. Politics is a nice game and we will continue to play politics with decency, decorum, and not a do-or-die affair.” As expected, Governor Mohammed’s victory at the PDP shadow poll has set the stage for an epic battle between him and a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar (rtd), who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Abubakar polled a total of 370 votes to defeat eight other aspirants. They include Senator Haliru Jika, Nura Soro, Musa Babayo, Farouk Mustapha, Mahmoud Maijama and Ali Pate. While observers of Bauchi State politics are of the view that the two leading political parties stand equal chance of winning the Bauchi governorship poll, the camp of Governor Mohammed is upbeat of a landslide victory. The governor’s supporters predicated their belief on what the termed “unprecedented achievements” of Governor Mohammed in the past three years he has been at the helm of affairs of the state that prides itself as “The Pearl of Tourism.” They cited President Muhammadu Buhari’s commendation of Mohammed for the giant infrastructure development of his administration. It would be recalled that the President, who spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, praised the Bauchi State governor during his recent inauguration of the multibillion naira Bauchi Urban Water Project. His words: “I am happy that Bauchi State has executed the project creditably. I am not surprised by this accomplishment because the state Government personally pursued the project with vigour and determination through the allocation of resources and intervention to eliminate bottlenecks and challenges including even the COVID-19, which affected the project extension as well as paying attention to details. This is what leaders in the country should emulate from the governor of Bauchi State.” Speaking on the governor’s achievements, a chieftain of the APC in Bauchi State said: “Bala Mohammed could be best described by figures than by words. There is no gain saying that Bauchi State has never got it this right. And as it is said, figures and facts do not lie. This much has been the case of Bauchi State within the three years of the governor’s stewardship to the people of the state. Within the period under review, the state has witnessed tremendous growth in different spheres. Of a fact, there is virtually no aspect of humanity that has not been given apt attention and due consideration.” Others, who pointed to the Mohammed’s rich political profile as a major factor that will work for him in the forthcoming governorship election, cited his defeat of an incumbent in the 2019 governorship election. He polled 515,113 votes to defeat then Governor Muhammed Abubakar of the APC, who polled 500,625 votes. Unarguably, among all the governorship candidates, Governor Mohammed parades the richest profile. He began his career as a journalist before he joined the federal civil service, where he rose from level eight to level 17 and served in strategic ministries as well as the presidency. He was elected senator in 2007 to represent Bauchi South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). He served as senator from 2007 to 2010. While in the Senate, he was one of the foremost outspoken legislators and served as member of eight committees. He was the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation and the committees he served as member were Communication, Finance, Public Account, Rules and Business, Environment, Labour and Productivity. The impasse over then President Umaru Yar’Adua health saw Mohammed promoting the Doctrine of Necessity in the Senate. This birthed the emergence of the then vice president, Goodluck Jonathan as acting president. On April 6, 2010, Mohammed became the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory [FCT]. He left the ANPP for the PDP shortly after. While at the FCT, he introduced extensive reforms. Among the reforms were the sanitization of the land administration of the FCT, comprehensive expansion of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport road to the International Airport in Abuja, construction of the Kubwa expressway, the rail track from Abuja to Kaduna, and the Idu rail station. He also introduced the land swap policy where land was used as a resource to fast track infrastructural development in the FCT. A member of the governor’s camp, who spoke on his political profile said: “Bala Mohammed, a giant killer, is the candidate to beat in the Bauchi State governorship election. In 2007, he defeated Adamu Muazu who, as the outgoing governor, contested for the Senate seat. In 2019, even from outside government and notwithstanding persecution in the hands of the Federal Government, he was able to defeat the incumbent governor, Mohammed Abubakar and followed it up to the Supreme Court, where he also won. “Bala Mohammed’s victory in the 2019 poll was indeed a clear indication of his wide appeal, acceptability and popularity among the teeming electorate across the state, who were grossly dissatisfied with the reckless mismanagement and embezzlement of the state resources at the expense of their wellbeing in the four years of the then APC-led administration. “Before Bala Mohammed’s coming, Bauchi, the famed land of Yankari, the land of the first Prime Minister of Nigeria, was state in decay. It was indeed a place to visit and weep because of failures successive administrations and collapse of governance until the 2029 election offered citizens of the state the opportunity to rediscover themselves and redeem the state from misanthropist.”

