Bauchi -Jos Highway crash claims 5 lives, injure 2

An auto accident on the Bauchi-Jos Highway yesterday claimed five lives and injured two others. Confirming the accident, the Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that five people were killed in the fatal accident, while two others were seriously injured.

According to road traffic crash (RTC) re  auport from RS 12.1 Bauchi Sector Command, the crash occurred on Saturday, 05/11/2022 at about 0750hrs, reported to the FRSC personnel at about 0753hrs while the arrival time of the personnel was 0819hrs, making a response time of 26 minutes.

According to FIR from the Command, the route of the crash was the Bauchi -Jos Federal Highway while the exact location is Isma village. The fatal accident involved two vehicles, a Peugeot 406 with Registration number KRD649CA, a private car and DAF tanker trailer with registration number MSA- 394SA belonging to the fleet of AIB.

According to the FRSC, the probable cause of the Road Traf  (SPV) while the number of people involved was seven, made up of three male adults, three female adults and one female child. The two injured are one male adult and one female adult, while the five people killed were two male adults, two female adults and one female child.

 

The vehicles and properties were handed over to the GRA Police Station in Bauchi, the Motor Traffic Division (MTD), the corpses and other victims were taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), for deposit at the mortuary and medication.

Meanwhile, every obstruction at the scene of the accident has been cleared for free flow of traffic as reported by ARC MD Wakili for the Sector Commander.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

