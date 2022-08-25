News

Bauchi leases six companies for privatization

The Bauchi State State Government has listed six moribund industries for privatisation to the highest bidder. They are the Bauchi Meat Factory, Bauchi Furniture Company, Bauchi State Fertiser and Blending Company, Zaranda Hotels, Wikki Hotels and Tours, and Gallambi Cattle Ranch. Deputy GovernorBaba Tela, who is the Chairman of the Bureau for Privatisation and Economic Reforms, made this known on Tuesday. Tela, who spoke with journalists at Government House after the closing of financial bidding for the six ailing companies, said it was in the best interest of all stakeholders in the state the entire process was carried out.

“Government is not just interested in selling the assets off but more interesting in seeing them work because it has realised it’s incapacitated to run them profitably. “If you look at all those places they were doing well now they, so if you bring in somebody who can make them look good that is fantastic,” he said The deputy governor added that the state government would bring in people who have the financial and managerial capacity to resuscitate the six ailing companies.

 

