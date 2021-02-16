News

Bauchi monarch tells Nigerians to pray against insecurity

The Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, has appealed to Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of praying for God’s intervention to save the country from looming crisis particularly the current farmers-herders conflict.

 

The monarch, who made plea when he received the Yoruba community in Bauchi State in his palace, tasked Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations, to turn to God in this trying period and seek His divine intervention and expressed the belief that God would solve the problem which is currently putting the country on the edge.

 

The Royal father advised politicians, especially political office holders to be mindful of what they say on the issue with a view to not escalating the issue beyond what it is now.

