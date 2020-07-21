News

Bauchi moves to protect right, security of women

Posted on Author Ali Garba, Bauc hi Comment(0)

The action plan for women peace and security, a document drafted to protect the rights of women and girls in Bauchi State has been validated by stakeholders for implementation by the state government and other policy makers.

 

This was disclosed by Dr. Hassan Misari, a consultant with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) known as International Alert in an interview with newsmen at the end of a two-day workshop on Women, Peace and Security, organised by the NGO in partnership with the Bauchi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, funded by the Norwegian Government through the United Nations.

 

Misari explained that the participants drawn from relevant ministries, departments, agencies, civil society organisations, the media and security agencies had gone through the document and validated it for implementation in the state.

 

According to him, the action plan was in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1,325 aimed at providing an enabling environment where the rights of women, girls and people living with disability would be protected and perpetrators of violence against them prosecuted.

 

Misari stated further that the women peace and security agenda recognises that peace was inextricably linked with equality between women and men and affirmed full participation of women at all levels of decision making as well as all efforts focused on peace and security.

 

“This is the final stage of a preliminary document that was developed by Bauchi State indigenes.

 

We are not the ones that developed it. It is a product of consultation around the state specifically concerning issues of women peace and security in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Address security challenges, ex-SDP presidential aspirant tells Buhari

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

A former Presidential aspirant under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Maizabura, yesterday called on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately address the issue of insecurity in the North and the country in general. Maizabura, who made the call in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, said: “Enough is enough. President Buhati and […]
News

Reps accuses Labour Ministry of supporting human trafficking

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande- Sadipe, yesterday, accused the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment of complicity in human trafficking, especially of Nigerian girls to other parts of the world. This is even as she disclosed that “today we have over approximately 20,000 girls in Mali, 2,000 girls […]
News Top Stories

APC crisis: Amaechi’s loyalists threaten to burn down Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

  S ome members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday threatened to burn down Rivers State if Governor Nyesom Wike and Senator Magnus Abe take any action that would lead to the suspension of Amaechi from the ruling party.   In a viral video, the spokesman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: