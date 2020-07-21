Bauchi moves to protect right, security of women

The action plan for women peace and security, a document drafted to protect the rights of women and girls in Bauchi State has been validated by stakeholders for implementation by the state government and other policy makers.

This was disclosed by Dr. Hassan Misari, a consultant with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) known as International Alert in an interview with newsmen at the end of a two-day workshop on Women, Peace and Security, organised by the NGO in partnership with the Bauchi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, funded by the Norwegian Government through the United Nations.

Misari explained that the participants drawn from relevant ministries, departments, agencies, civil society organisations, the media and security agencies had gone through the document and validated it for implementation in the state.

According to him, the action plan was in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1,325 aimed at providing an enabling environment where the rights of women, girls and people living with disability would be protected and perpetrators of violence against them prosecuted.

Misari stated further that the women peace and security agenda recognises that peace was inextricably linked with equality between women and men and affirmed full participation of women at all levels of decision making as well as all efforts focused on peace and security.

“This is the final stage of a preliminary document that was developed by Bauchi State indigenes.

We are not the ones that developed it. It is a product of consultation around the state specifically concerning issues of women peace and security in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...