Bauchi multiple crash claims 3 lives, 8 injured

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi State Sector Command has confirmed that three people have died in a fatal multiple road crash that occurred on Saturday.

 

According to an FIR from the Command, the accident occurred around 1815hrs at Kula village on the ever busy Bauchi-Kano highway and was reported to the FRSC  at 1820HRS while the personnel arrived 15 minutes later at 1835HRS.

 

The multiple accidents involved a red Volkswagen Golf, two commercial cars with vehicle registration number XA-385B-KD and a Silver Mercedes Benz C230 with registration number KTG- 575-TL. According to the FIR from the FRSC signed DRC KM CHADI, STO, Ganjuwa LGA for UC RS12.12 Darazo, the probable cause of the accident was road traffic violation (RTV) and speed limit violation (SPV).

 

The number of casual people involved “were 11, made up of six male adults, one male child and four female adults out of which eight people were injured comprising five male adults and three female adults.

“The three who were killed in the fatal accident were one male adult, one male child and one female adult. The injured were taken to the General Hospital in Kafin Madaki for first aid by the NPF and FRSC personnel in Kafin Madaki.

 

