Bauchi: NLC threatens strike over June, July salaries, others

The Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday issued a one-week warning strike to the state government over what it described as the non-payment of its members’ June and July salaries and over illegal deduction, omission and removal of ten thousand workers from the state’s payroll. This was disclosed by the NLC Chairman in the state, Danjuma Saleh, during a press briefing yesterday in his office.

He said: “You are aware that several efforts were made officially for the authorities to restore the salaries of omitted staff and allowances, some of which were over six months, but all these fell on deaf ears, on the simple reason of payroll cleansing.

To worsen the matter, we discovered that over ten thousand workers were denied June and July salaries. Saleh added that labour viewed the government’s decision as an attempt to retrench workers systemati- cally; thereby advising the government to address the situation within one week or face industrial action.

“He said: ‘It is mind boggling that our members from some very important MDAs as Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Bauchi Radio Corporation, Specialist Hospital, Hospital Management Board, Ministry of Environment, State Primary Health Care Development Agency, House of Assembly, were denied June and July 2020 salaries, while forty-two members of staff from Toro LEA and seventy four PHC staff from Bogoro, have been denied their April salaries.”

