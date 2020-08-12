News

Bauchi: NLC threatens strike over June, July salaries, others

Posted on Author Ali Garba Bauchii Comment(0)

The Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday issued a one-week warning strike to the state government over what it described as the non-payment of its members’ June and July salaries and over illegal deduction, omission and removal of ten thousand workers from the state’s payroll. This was disclosed by the NLC Chairman in the state, Danjuma Saleh, during a press briefing yesterday in his office.

 

He said: “You are aware that several efforts were made officially for the authorities to restore the salaries of omitted staff and allowances, some of which were over six months, but all these fell on deaf ears, on the simple reason of payroll cleansing.

 

To worsen the matter, we discovered that over ten thousand workers were denied June and July salaries. Saleh added that labour viewed the government’s decision as an attempt to retrench workers systemati- cally; thereby advising the government to address the situation within one week or face industrial action.

 

“He said: ‘It is mind boggling that our members from some very important MDAs as Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Bauchi Radio Corporation, Specialist Hospital, Hospital Management Board, Ministry of Environment, State Primary Health Care Development Agency, House of Assembly, were denied June and July 2020 salaries, while forty-two members of staff from Toro LEA and seventy four PHC staff from Bogoro, have been denied their April salaries.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Banditry, Boko Haram products of failed promises by politicians – Nigerians in Diaspora

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some well-meaning Nigerians in the diaspora have blamed failed promises by politicians for sustained activities of Boko Haram terrorists and bandits despite the remarkable efforts of the military. The Nigeria Diaspora Community for Peace (NDCP) said it arrived at this conclusion after direct interface and interaction with community members through delegated visits to affected areas […]
News

Hope rises as drug reduces death rate in hospital cases

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A new study has found that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped COVID-19 patients better survive in the hospital.   A team at Henry Ford Health System in southeast Michigan said Thursday that a study of 2,541 hospitalized patients found that those given the drug were far less likely to die, CNN reported.   Dr. Marcus […]
News

A fractured and bleeding APC – my earlier predictions

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME

Events currently happening within the APC which suggest a political implosion have now forced me to recall my Nostradamic prophetic periscope of the APC as far back as 30th May, 2015, a day after President Buhari’s government was inaugurated. I followed this up in June, 2015.   In all, I predicted the present schism within […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: