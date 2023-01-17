News Top Stories

Bauchi NNPP supporters defect to PDP after Kwankwaso’s visit

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Ba uchi Comment(0)

Barely a week after the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, visited Bauchi State thousands of the party’s supporters have defeated to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The leader of the defectors, Babayo Liman, said they decided to join the PDP because they believed that only the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar can save the country. He said: “I’m calling on my all supporters in the entire northeast to follow my steps to decamp from the NNPP to the PDP, and also call on my supporters in Bauchi State to do the same.

“I’m also calling on my supporters across all nooks and crannies to support the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to emerge victorious in the forthcoming general election.”

The occasion saw the removal and packaging of the Kwankwasiyya Caps from the NNPP supporters and the presentation of PDP membership cards to the leader, Babayo Liman.

 

