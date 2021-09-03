Business

Bauchi NUJ lauds NAN for factual reportage

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bauchi State council of the NUJ on Wednesday expressed appreciation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for factual reportage. Council chairman, Malam Umar Said, expressed the appreciation in Bauchi when he paid a courtesy visit to the Bauchi Zone headquarters of NAN. He observed that NAN had always been regular and consistent in reporting happenings in the state and in the union, hence the need to appreciate the agency. Said said the visit was also meant to solicit for more support and understanding between the union and the agency.

“Our door is open to constructive advice and suggestions, especially on how to improve our performance as a union.’’ he said. Said used the occasion to congratulate the new manager of the agency’s Bauchi Zone, Malam Rabiu Ali, for his appointment. He announced that the new executives of the council would host its maiden Press Week between Sept. 1 and Sept 18 and that a lot of activities had been lined up to ensure the success of the programme. Responding, Malam Ali assured the council of the continued support and cooperation of NAN, especially in upholding its mandate by reporting all activities factually and objectively.

He called for sustenance of the robust relationship between the agency and all existing entities for proper, effective and efficient news coverage. Ali advised the NUJ to devise a means of capacity building and training of journalists with a view to further sanitise the profession. This, he said, would also enable the council to check the menace of fake news writers predominant on social media. He explained that the greatest challenge to the practice of journalism in Nigeria was the infiltration of fake news which causes serious havoc to the society. “Our agency can partner with the NUJ or the state government to provide capacity building training for information officers and working journalists,’’ Ali stressed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

…Launches new brand identity, website

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc, a leading integrated market infrastructure Group in Africa, has announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity and website today, 13 April 2021. The launch of the new identity follows the demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange and the resulting creation of the non-operating holding company NGX Group […]
Business

Nigeria offers support as NIMET graduates Gambia trainees

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

● WMO tasks member-states to close gaps   The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), has lent its support to Gambia and other nations desirous of meteorological services as the agency has helped to train meteorologists from the West African nation.   This is part of the strategy by Nigeria to further strengthen […]
Business

ATCON tasks members on data protection regulation

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has urged its members to comply with Nigeria Data Protection Regulation as stipulated by the Federal Government through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). ATCON President, Mr. Olusola Teniola, made this call at a virtual meeting on Nigeria Data Protection Regulation held recently with the theme […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica