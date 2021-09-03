Bauchi NUJ lauds NAN for factual reportage

Bauchi State council of the NUJ on Wednesday expressed appreciation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for factual reportage. Council chairman, Malam Umar Said, expressed the appreciation in Bauchi when he paid a courtesy visit to the Bauchi Zone headquarters of NAN. He observed that NAN had always been regular and consistent in reporting happenings in the state and in the union, hence the need to appreciate the agency. Said said the visit was also meant to solicit for more support and understanding between the union and the agency.

“Our door is open to constructive advice and suggestions, especially on how to improve our performance as a union.’’ he said. Said used the occasion to congratulate the new manager of the agency’s Bauchi Zone, Malam Rabiu Ali, for his appointment. He announced that the new executives of the council would host its maiden Press Week between Sept. 1 and Sept 18 and that a lot of activities had been lined up to ensure the success of the programme. Responding, Malam Ali assured the council of the continued support and cooperation of NAN, especially in upholding its mandate by reporting all activities factually and objectively.

He called for sustenance of the robust relationship between the agency and all existing entities for proper, effective and efficient news coverage. Ali advised the NUJ to devise a means of capacity building and training of journalists with a view to further sanitise the profession. This, he said, would also enable the council to check the menace of fake news writers predominant on social media. He explained that the greatest challenge to the practice of journalism in Nigeria was the infiltration of fake news which causes serious havoc to the society. “Our agency can partner with the NUJ or the state government to provide capacity building training for information officers and working journalists,’’ Ali stressed.

