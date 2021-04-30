News

Bauchi partners Dangote Foundation to empower 20,000 women

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

In its efforts to eradicate poverty among the women and youths of the state, the Bauchi State government has made necessary arrangements to collaborate and partner with Aliko Dangote Foundation to empower 20,000 women across the 20 local government areas in the state with N10, 000 startup capital. Coordinator of Bauchi Local Government Kaura Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Garba Doya, who made the statement while distributing over thirty forms of the empowerment programme to the beneficiaries at his office in Bauchi. Doya said the empowerment programme came at the right time when the nation was facing an economic downfall, therefore said that the empowerment programme would go a long way in reducing the impact of the downfall among the less privileged groups

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NUT gives Bayelsa govt 14-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Bayelsa State Wing on Tuesday, stated that it would have no other option than to embark on a strike action after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum given to the state government to resolve lingering issues with the union. The Union regretted that the series of meetings with representatives […]
News

Olukotun Yahaya emerges Vibez awards winner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Olukotun Yahaya, who recently emerged as one of the winners at the 2020 Vibez awards, has expressed his excitement over the latest feat. Yahaya got the trophy as the Student Entrepreneur of The Year.   The excited Computer Science student at Kwara State University shared his success story, saying that Elite vibez award, which has […]
News

JAMB shifts 2021 UTME/DE registration date

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said the registration exercise for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), has been put on hold. A statement made available to journalists, by the Head, Media and Protocol of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, said the shift in commencement of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica