Bauchi partners Dangote Foundation to empower 20,000 women

In its efforts to eradicate poverty among the women and youths of the state, the Bauchi State government has made necessary arrangements to collaborate and partner with Aliko Dangote Foundation to empower 20,000 women across the 20 local government areas in the state with N10, 000 startup capital. Coordinator of Bauchi Local Government Kaura Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Garba Doya, who made the statement while distributing over thirty forms of the empowerment programme to the beneficiaries at his office in Bauchi. Doya said the empowerment programme came at the right time when the nation was facing an economic downfall, therefore said that the empowerment programme would go a long way in reducing the impact of the downfall among the less privileged groups
