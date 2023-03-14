Bauchi PDP accuses APC of intimidation, violence

The Bauchi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Sadique Abubakar to come clean on the killing of one person during his campaign rally in Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area. Chairman Hamza Akuyam threw the challenge when he spoke to journalists at Government House yesterday reacting to the APC’s allegation that the PDP is planning to kill Abubakar. He also accused the former Chief of Air Staff (CAS) of resorting to the politics of intimidation and violence in order to win Saturday’s governorship election. According to him, the allegations made by Abubakar were baseless and malicious because of the violence that happened during his campaign rally. Akiyama urged the police to investigate the incident and arrest the perpetrators for prosecution.

