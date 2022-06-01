News

Bauchi PDP guber candidate, Kashim, steps down

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI Comment(0)

The newly elected Bauchi State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government  (SSG), Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, has stepped down due to his personal reasons.

 

The development came few days after his election and subsequently the lost of his boss the incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed in the just concluded Presidential primaries race of the party special convention, Friday-Saturday in Abuja.

 

According to the ex- SSG, said: “I honourably stepped down for my boss, Senator Bala Mohammed to continue the good work he had already started in the stated.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria records 653 new cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the confirmation of 653 new cases of COVID-19, on Saturday, July 18. The 653 new cases were reported as follows: Lagos-115, Kwara-85, Enugu-80, FCT-78, Rivers-36, Ondo-35, Oyo-30, Katsina-28, Kaduna-19, Abia-19, Nasarawa-18, Plateau-17, Imo-16, Ogun-9, Ebonyi-9, Benue-9, Kano-9, Delta-8, Bauchi-7, Ekiti-6, Gombe-4, Bayelsa-4, Adamawa-4, Osun-4, Cross […]
News Top Stories

Transit: Benin slams N30bn surcharge on Nigerian goods

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

‘Action breaches ECOWAS Protocols, disrupts Nigeria’s competitive edge’ Nigerian manufacturers transiting goods to neighbouring countries in West Africa through Seme border have been asked to pay N30billion ($60million) by Republic of Benin government in order to gain access into the country and beyond. This is coming barely two years after the Federal Government shut the […]
News

Audiomack, Slum2School support students from indigent communities

Posted on Author Our Reporters

To further the development of music industry and empower the next generation of creatives, Audiomack is committing $5,000 worth of tablets and headsets to support the Slum2School initiative in Africa. The initiative is a volunteer- driven development organisation empowering underserved children in slums and remote communities with quality education, entrepreneurial skills and psychosocial support to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica