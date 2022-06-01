Bauchi PDP guber candidate, Kashim, steps down

The newly elected Bauchi State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG), Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, has stepped down due to his personal reasons.

The development came few days after his election and subsequently the lost of his boss the incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed in the just concluded Presidential primaries race of the party special convention, Friday-Saturday in Abuja.

According to the ex- SSG, said: “I honourably stepped down for my boss, Senator Bala Mohammed to continue the good work he had already started in the stated.”

