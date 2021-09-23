Metro & Crime

Bauchi Police confirm death of woman, arrest of four suspects

The Bauchi State Police Command on yesterday confirmed the murder of one Mrs Rifkatu Yohanna, a 35-yearold woman, on Monday in a village in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state. It further disclosed that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, which led to violence as youths in the area protested the murder of the woman.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, who made the confirmation, said that the deceased went to her farm at about 8am on Monday, but did not return home, which led to a search for her. He stated that the search led to the discovery of her remains in the bush near a hamlet in the area. According to Wakil, a Superintendent of Police (SP), “A case of culpable homicide that happened on Monday, 20-09-2021 at about 2045hours, a distress call was put through to the DPO, Tafawa Balewa in relation to one Rifkatu Yohanna, 35 years old woman of Tafawa Balewa town.

