Bauchi: Police nab 3 suspected kidnappers

Police operatives from the Zone 12 Command Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Bauchi State, in collaboration with members of a vigilance group, have nabbed three suspected kidnappers in the Bauchi metropolis. According to the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Thomas Goni, the suspects were arrested in the process of taking away their victim at the Waya Makafi area of Bauchi metropolis. Goni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), on Thursday disclosed that the suspected kidnappers stormed the residence of their victim, one Alhaji Yakubu Iliyasu, a resident of Waya Makafi and abducted him. He named the suspect as Al-Amin Umar Yusuf, 38,Mubarak Yahaya Dan Bakwai, 27 and Sadiq Adamu, 21, all of Waya Makafi area in the state metropolis. The suspected kidnappers, SP Goni informed, demanded an undisclosed amount of money from their victim before whisking him away. He said luck however ran against them when they were accosted by members of a vigilance group working in the area.

“I can confirm to you the arrest of three suspected kidnappers. They are in our custody,” the zonal police. “Members of vigilance group working in that area arrested them before the police came. The police came in to reinforce the vigilance. “They said they needed money from their victim. They were arrested in the process of taking away their victim.”

