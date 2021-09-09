Metro & Crime

Bauchi police record 149 gender violence cases, arrest 257 suspects

The Bauchi State Police Command has revealed that it recorded a total of 149 cases of genderbased violence across the state last year, adding that 257 suspected perpetrators were arrested in connection with the cases. This was revealed on Tuesday by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, at a five-day training of senior officers of the Nigeria Police and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on human rights and gender-based violence.

The training, which commenced on Monday at the Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi, was organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Society for Family Health (SFH) in collaboration with the Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA) and Adamawa State Agency for the Control of AIDS. Wakil, a Superintendent of Police (SP), stated that owing to the command’s intensive fight against the menace, the number of gender-based violence was decreasing in the state. According to him, so far, only 53 cases were recorded in the state this year. The police spokesman further said that as part of its effort to tackle the menace, the command opened gender violence desks in every division, with a view to tackling the problem.

