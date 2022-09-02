Bauchi: Police rescue 3 kidnap victims, arrest 22 thugs for attacking vigilance members

The Bauchi State Police Command have arrested no fewer than 22 suspected thugs who allegedly attacked and injured some members of a vigilance group within Bauchi metropolis. The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Mohammed Wakil, who made this known in a press release yesterday, said the incident occurred on Tuesday.

This is just as he said, the command also rescued three victims from their kidnappers. He said that the police got intelligence report on Tuesday at about 1300hrs that on the same date at about 1235hrs some group of notorious thugs attacked members of peace and security committee, Bakin Kura office. According to him, the thugs who were armed with cutlasses, knives, sticks and other dangerous weapons inflicted serious injuries on some vigilance members. Those injured according to the PPRO are; Danladi Suleiman, 32yrsold and Yakubu Ibrahim 42yrs-old.

He said on receiving the information, a team of detectives led by the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) responded swiftly and succeeded in arresting the 22 male suspects. SP Wakil named the suspects as; Aliyu Adamu ‘m’ alias (U’U) aged 15yrs of Bakaro, Ukasha Abubakar m’ alias (Ukasha Yaro) aged 20yrsold of Kofar Mukaddas, Abdulmalik Abdullahi ‘m’ alias (Abba Juga) 18yrs of Kandahar, Nura Inuwa ‘m’ alias (yellow) aged 17yrs of Bakaro, Umar Abdullahi ‘m’ alias Faruq aged 18yrs of Malan Goje, Mohammed Mohammed Koli alias (Uncle) aged 18yrs, Umar Sulaiman alias (Babaji) aged 23yrs, Ibrahim Idris alias (Iri) aged 15yrs and Kabiru Shehu ‘m’ aged 14yrs.

Others according to the PPRO include; Musa Usman alias (Maidawa) aged 14yrs, Buhari Sani alias (Di Maria) aged 18yrs, Aliyu Yakubu alias (Ali Luta), Isah Nuhu alias (Halacci), Abdulsamat Aliyu alias (Maikaji), Muhammad Umar alias (Dan wasa), Aliyu Adamu Aliyu alias (Remo), Abubakar Adamu alias (Habule), Mujahid Abdullahi alias (James), Ibrahim Yunusa alias (Dan-mama), Mubarak Ismail alias (Dangongo), Abdullahi Garba ‘m’ alias (Dan Alhaji) and Khalid Kabiru ‘m’ alias (Abba) aged 21yrs. He said one of the suspects, Ibrahim Inusa ‘m’ (Dan Mama) during investigation was found to be in possession of one sharp animal horn, one knife, one block of green leaves suspected to be cannabis, 83 pieces of suspected diazepam (D5 tablet) and 138 yellow tablets suspected to be diazepam (D5). SP Wakil who said all suspects have confessed to the crime, noted that the Commissioner of police in the state, Umar Mamman Sanda has directed that the suspects be charged to court.

Speaking on the rescued kidnapped victims, Wakil said on August 27, 2022 at about 2100hrs credible intelligence available at the disposal of Tulu Divisional Police headquarters on the activities of suspected kidnappers, revealed that on August 26, 2022, suspected kidnappers blocked Tulu Rishi Road and kidnapped one Alh Alhassan Gambo of Anguwan Bawa, Kaduna State and shot one Alh Mujitafa Usman of Funtua LGA Katsina State who was on a business trip to Tulu. Later, on August 28, 2022, a combined team of policemen led by Divisional Police Officer ,Tulu Division and vigilante embarked on combing their enclave on intelligence report.

Similarly, on August 29, 2022 suspected kidnappers were intercepted at Doka Auwalu Mountain of Tama ward Toro LGA, swiftly engaged in a gun duel, following hot exchange of superior firepower from the operatives, two of the suspects were neutralised at the spot, whereas others were subdued and scamper in disarray with gunshot wounds into the nearby forest.

